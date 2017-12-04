collectors edition
- RandomLogan Paul Spends $3.5 Million On Possibly Fake Pokemon CardsLogan Paul may have been finessed.By Marc Griffin
- EntertainmentDragon Ball Z's 30th Anniversary Collector's Blu Ray Set Has Been RevealedThe DBZ box set can be pre-ordered ahead of its November release.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Teams With TIDAL & PUMA For "CHAMPIONSHIPS" Exclusives"CHAMPIONSHIPS" is out on November 30.By Alex Zidel
- Music2Pac's "Strictly 4 My N****z" Gets Vinyl Reissue2Pac Shakur's second album "Strictly 4 My N****z" lands a new vinyl reissue. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKendrick Lamar Re-Releases “DAMN.” As Collectors EditionStream Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." album in reverse order with this new collectors edition.By Kevin Goddard
