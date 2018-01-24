collaborative mixtape
- MusicKehlani & Russ Tease Collaborative Project While Partying In VegasRuss has asked fans to hold Kehlani accountable to the project.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMoneyBagg Yo & Blac Youngsta Consider Scrapping Solo ProjectsMoneyBagg Yo and Blac Youngsta want to axe their solo projects releasing this week in favor of a collaborative project.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture & Lil Uzi Vert Don't Drop New Tape & Fans Are FrustratedFuture and Lil Uzi Vert were supposed to release a collaborative mixtape today but, unfortunately for the fans, they didn't come through.By Alex Zidel
- MusicStream Chris Brown & Young Thug's "Slime & B" MixtapeChris Brown and Young Thug release their new mixtape "Slime & B" with features from Gunna, Future, Too $hort, E-40, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown & Young Thug Announce New MixtapeChris Brown and Young Thug are working on a brand new collaborative mixtape and it's supposedly "coming soon."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentGoose On Working With Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan & Birdman For "Tha Tour Pt 1": 5 Years LaterINTERVIEW: As we continue to celebrate the 5-year anniversary of Rich Gang's "Tha Tour Part 1" mixtape, we spoke to integral producer Goose about his work on the project.By Rose Lilah
- MusicNBA YoungBoy & Boosie Badazz Have A Mixtape Full Of Baton Rouge FireBoosie Badazz wants YoungBoy Never Broke Again to get out of jail so they can finish their mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Teases Collaborative Mixtape With Chris BrownTory Lanez already has 7 or 8 songs completed with Chris Brown.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Teases Upcoming Drake & Migos Collaborative MixtapeIt looks like Drake might be working on a new project with Migos.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd & Yung Bans Invite Fans To Name Their Collaborative MixtapeTrippie Redd and Yung Bans are the latest to team up for a collab tape.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoungboy NBA & Kevin Gates Are Ambidextrous On "2 Hands"Youngboy NBA and Kevin Gates are in perfect form on "2 Hands."By Rose Lilah
- MusicTy Dolla $ign & 24hrs Drop "STILL DOWN," Their First Single As 24DollasThe collaborators have made their musical chemistry official with this latest release.By Zaynab
- MusicJuice WRLD & Ski Mask The Slump God Freestyle Ahead Of Collab MixtapeJuice WRLD and Ski Mask tease their fans after announcing a joint mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPouya Announces Collab Mixtape With Ghostemane, Previews New SinglePouya and Ghostemane have some fire on the way.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentThe Inescapable Rap Collab AlbumThe collaborative album is currently running rampant in hip-hop, but the impact itself is fleeting. By Luke Hinz
- MusicSmokepurpp Confirms "Bless Yo Trap" Drop With Magical ArtworkMurda will be blessing our traps tonight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Adds Extra Incentive For A Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan ReunionGucci Mane offers Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan $1 million for a Rich Gang reunion tape.By Alex Zidel
- MixtapesLil Debbie & Kid Class Drop Off “I’m The Rapper, He’s The Producer”Lil Debbie rings in her birthday with new project.By Milca P.
- MixtapesOMB Peezy & Sherwood Marty Release Their Joint Mixtape "Young & Reckless"OMB Peezy & Sherwood Marty release their new project "Young & Reckless." By Aron A.