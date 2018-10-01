Colin Kapernick
- SportsColin Kaepernick Pays For Deceased Inmate's AutopsyColin Kaepernick is seeking answers after an inmate's mysterious death in jail. By Tyler Reed
- MusicCommon Responds After Jay Z Pulls In Criticism For Sitting During NFL National Anthem"He is for the people"By Chantilly Post
- SportsEric Reid Continues Criticism: "When Has Jay-Z Ever Taken A Knee?"Eric Reid feels that Jay-Z has undermined his position.By Devin Ch
- MusicPetition Asking Maroon 5 To Drop Out Of The Super Bowl Has Nearly 40,000 SignaturesWill Maroon 5 step down?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTinashe Sides With Rihanna Over NFL Halftime Show: "You Have To Stand For Something"Tinashe is with Rihanna. By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I. Prescribes Kanye West "Soul Food, Homeboys, & Information"T.I. still has love for his "brother" Kanye West. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsKanye West Has "Been Calling" Colin Kaepernick For White House MeetingYeezy peace summit?By Zaynab