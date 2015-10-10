Coke Zoo
- NewsFrench Montana Feat. Zack "Last Of The Real" VideoWatch "Last of the Real" from French Montana's collab mixtape with Fetty Wap "Coke Zoo."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsFrench Montana Feat. Diddy "First Time" VideoFrench Montana drops the video to "First Time," featuring Puff Daddy. By Angus Walker
- NewsAngelListen to one of the standout cuts from French Montana & Fetty Wap’s new joint mixtape with “Angels.”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFrench Montana & Fetty Wap Feat. Monty "Freaky" VideoFrench Montana, Fetty Wap, and Monty team for the "Freaky" video.By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesFrench Montana & Fetty Wap's "Coke Zoo" Tracklist RevealedFrench Montana has shared the tracklist for his collaborative tape with Fetty Wap "Coke Zoo".By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesFrench Montana & Fetty Wap Share "Coke Zoo" ArtworkFrench Montana confirms "Coke Zoo" mixtape with Fetty Wap. Check out the cover art. By Angus Walker
- NewsFetty Wap & French Montana To Release "Coke Zoo" Joint MixtapeFetty Wap and French Montana are about to release a joint mixtape: "Coke Zoo." By Angus Walker