coachella weekend 1
- MusicYG Debuts "Stop Snitching" At Coachella With 6ix9ine's MugshotYG's new album comes out on May 3.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWiz Khalifa Clowns Amber Rose In Instagram Comments, Amber RespondsWiz Khalifa and Amber Rose have a playful back-and-forth on social media.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone Plays Piano With Justin Bieber During Post-Coachella LovefestThe "Purpose Tour" buds caught up post-Coachella for a piano session.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Reunited With 50 Cent & Dr. Dre At CoachellaEminem linked up with 50 Cent & Dr. Dre at this weekend's Coachella festivities.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMigos' Offset Wants To Holler At Kid Who Knew All Their Lyrics At CoachellaOffset said the kid showed some slick moves.By hnhh
- MusicRihanna Wears Sexy Gucci Crystal Body Suit & Mask At CoachellaRihanna's getup left little to the imagination. By hnhh
- MusicFuture Brings Out Drake, Migos & Ty Dolla $ign On Coachella Night 2Saturday night brought lots of rap stardom to Coachella's Main Stage. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentBest Photos From Coachella Weekend 1A photo recap of the best hip-hop moments from Coachella weekend 1. By Angus Walker