coachella festival
- MusicCoachella Documentary Released Featuring Beyoncé, Drake, Kanye West & MoreA documentary titled "Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert" was released on the same day that the festival was supposed to take place this year.By Lynn S.
- MusicCoachella 2019 Festival Dates Have Been RevealedThe annual festival is back for more next year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone Plays Piano With Justin Bieber During Post-Coachella LovefestThe "Purpose Tour" buds caught up post-Coachella for a piano session.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsThe Weeknd & Bella Hadid Make Out All Night At Coachella After Party: ReportMaybe, "My Dear Melancholy" did the trick. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicEminem Reunited With 50 Cent & Dr. Dre At CoachellaEminem linked up with 50 Cent & Dr. Dre at this weekend's Coachella festivities.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyoncé Unites With Destiny's Child, Jay-Z, & Solange During Coachella SetBeyonce makes a statement as the first black woman to headline Coachella.By Milca P.