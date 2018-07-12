clout cobain
- NumbersDenzel Curry Scores First Platinum Plaque For "Clout Cobain"Denzel Curry has reason to celebrate following his first platinum plaque, which arrives by way of lead "TA1300" single "Clout Cobain."By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentMost Creative Music Videos Of 2018A look at twelve of the most inventive music videos of 2018.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDenzel Curry Calls Off Trippie Redd Assisted "Clout Cobain" RemixDenzel Curry is opting to keep "Clout Cobain" the way it is.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDenzel Curry Teases "Clout Cobain" Remix With Trippie ReddDenzel Curry and Trippie Redd are linking up for a "Clout Cobain" remix.By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsDenzel Curry "TA13OO" ReviewDenzel Curry's "TA13OO" is a three-act triumph. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentDenzel Curry Is Leading His Generation By ExampleDenzel Curry's "Clout Cobain" and "Percs" prove the young rapper is standing firmly at the top of his class. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDenzel Curry Posts U.S. & European Tour Dates In Support Of "TA13OO" AlbumDenzel Curry's "TA13OO" tour will take him overseas.By Devin Ch
- MusicDenzel Curry Announces Release Date & Tracklist For “TA13OO”“TA1300” drops July 25-27.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosDenzel Curry Shares New Single & Accompanying Video "Clout Cobain"Check out Denzel Curry's new single "Clout Cobain."By Kevin Goddard