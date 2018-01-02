clear
- SongsSummer Walker Turns 27: Stream "Riot" In Celebration Of The R&B Darling's BirthdayHappy Birthday to one of Atlanta's finest!By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFuture Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is ComingFans think Future is preparing for a new era. By Madusa S.
- SongsTrevor Jackson Flips Summer Walker On "Boys Need Love 2"Trevor previews new album with a remix.By Milca P.
- NewsSummer Walker Shares Soulful "CLEAR" EPSummer Walker shines with vulnerability on "CLEAR."By Milca P.
- MusicMariah Carey Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit With Former Manager: ReportThe case is said to be officially closed. By Chantilly Post
- MusicPete Davidson's Instagram Feed Wiped Clean After Virtual Beef With Ariana Grande FansPete Davidson seems to have decided to take a break from the social media platform.By Zaynab
- MusicHas Metro Boomin Retired From The Rap Game?Metro Boomin, you shall be missed.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Clears His Entire Instagram Page, Fueling SpeculationWhat is Future up to?By Mitch Findlay