clarifies
- MusicSwizz Beatz Clarifies Jay-Z & Lil Wayne Collab On "Hip Hop 50, Vol. 2"In reality, the legendary producer was just referring to a freestyle that Hov did while on tour, but people thought it would be a full feature.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMarques Houston Clarifies Comments On Single MothersAfter Romeo apologized on his behalf, the former Immature singer came through with a response of his own.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsKobe Bryant Clarifies Shaq Comments After Internet's Dramatic ReactionKobe wants to set the record straight.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJ. Prince Explains YBN Almighty Jay Comments: "I Was Never Asking For Help"J. Prince isn't the man to mess with.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Explains Himself: "I Did Not Compare 6ix9ine To 2Pac"Tory Lanez backpedals on a statement he made during an interview.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Explains Why He Made "13th Amendment" CommentsKanye West clears up his controversial comments on TMZ Live.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTeyana Taylor Clarifies Feelings For Kanye West & "KTSE" In Vulnerable Post"For a better clarity of my 'publicized emotions' toward my album..."By Zaynab