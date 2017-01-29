Clapback season
- EntertainmentBrad Pitt Slams "Straight Pride" Organizers For Using His PictureBrad Pitt did not want his photo to be used. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentSlim Thug Quickly Intercepted For Lusting Over Evelyn Lozada's DaughterEvelyn Lozada gathered Slim Thug immediately. By Aida C.
- MusicSZA Claps Back At Fan Calling Her HomelessSZA is not here for the games today. By Aida C.
- MusicIggy Azalea Claps Back At Trolls Claiming She's With Playboi Carti For MoneyIggy Azalea wants it to be known that she secures her own bag. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentToya Wright Wants People To Put Some Respect On Reginae Carter's NameToya showed up to the comments section with full force to defend her daughter.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYFN Lucci Snaps At Hater Critiquing His Relationship With Reginae CarterYFN Lucci reminds a hater that the age gap between he and Reginae isn't as great as they think.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentReginae Carter Sets A Hater Straight About Her Fashion ChoicesDon't expect to catch Lil Wayne's daughter at the Rainbow store.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIggy Azalea Claps Back At A Hater In The Comments SectionIggy Azalea has all the time in the world for hating season.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Apologizes To Fan He Called "Lame"Chris Brown clapped back at a fan whose only wish was to get the best seat at his show.By hnhh
- MusicRihanna and Azealia Banks Start Beef With Each Other On InstagramRihanna and Azealia Banks get into it on Instagram after Banks claims Rih isn't a citizen.By hnhh