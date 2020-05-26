Christian Cooper
"Central Park Karen" Amy Cooper's Charges Dismissed After Completing Therapy Sessions. Cooper called police & pretended to be in danger after a Black man told her to follow Central Park rules by leashing her dog.
Amy Cooper Made 2nd 911 Call Falsely Accusing Black Bird-Watcher Of Assault. Amy Cooper, the white woman who called the police on a Black man for birdwatching in Central Park, has been charged in the incident.
"Central Park Karen" Amy Cooper Facing Charges For Filing False Report. Amy Cooper will be formally charged for filing a false police report after she was caught on camera threatening to call the police of Christian Cooper.
"Central Park Karen" Victim Christian Cooper Asks Public To Stop Death Threats. "Central Park Karen" Amy Cooper has been receiving death threats, and her victim, Christian Cooper (no relation), has asked the public to stop.
"Central Park Karen" Amy Cooper Fired From Job, Issues Apology. "Central Park Karen," real name Amy Cooper, has not only been fired from her job at an investment management company, but she's issued a formal apology after a video of her went viral.
White Woman Pretends To Be In Distress, Calls Police On Black Man In Viral Video. A white woman named Amy Cooper was asked by Christian Cooper (no relation) to leash her dog. She then became upset and called the police, telling them that she was being threatened by an African-American man in the park.