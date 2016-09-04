child's play
- NewsYoung Nudy & 21 Savage Link Up For Horror-Themed "Child's Play" VisualsThe "DR. EV4L" rapper is back with visuals for the 21 Savage assisted, "Child's Play" By Taylor McCloud
- EntertainmentChucky Seemingly Decapitates Annabelle In Latest "Child's Play" PosterChucky isn't playing with the competitors.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentSnoop Dogg Hilariously Reviews New "Child's Play": "Damn, Chucky Is Back"Snoop Dogg shares his take on the new "Child's Play" movie.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentChucky Goes On Murderous Rampage In New "Child's Play" TV SpotChucky's back in action in the latest TV spot.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Child's Play" Roasts "Toy Story 4" Once Again With New PosterWith "Child's Play" and "Toy Story 4" dropping on the same day, Chucky has more victims on his list.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentChucky Appears To Murder Woody From "Toy Story" In "Child's Play" PosterThe world of living dolls collides for the theatrical poster for the new "Child's Play" flick.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentNew "Child's Play" Trailer Sends Chill Down SpinesGoodnight, Andy. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentChucky's Murderous Rage Is On High In "Child's Play" TrailerChucky has once again injected the batteries in his back. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Child's Play" Reboot Gives Chucky A Do-Over As "Buddi"The latest film in the iconic "Chucky" series might go to press without its doll-faced star.By Devin Ch
- NewsDrake "Childs Play" VideoThe infamous Cheesecake debacle sets the scene in Drake's new "Child's Play" video, starring Tyra Banks. By Angus Walker