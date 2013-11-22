chelsea lately
- NewsG-Unit Perform "Watch Me" On Chelsea Lately FinaleWatch G-Unit perform "Watch Me" on the series finale of Chelsea Lately.By Kevin Goddard
- Interviews2 Chainz Speaks On Donald Sterling Controversy2 Chainz offers his opinion Donald Sterling's racist comments.By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsRick Ross Talks 50 Cent And Hiring A Personal Assistant To Roll Blunts On Chelsea LatelyRick Ross got cozy with Chelsea Handler on her show, dishing about 50 Cent, rolling blunts, and his most recent endeavors, including "Mastermind" and expanding his Wingstop franchise. By hnhh
- InterviewsRick Ross On Chelsea LatelyRick Ross talks "Mastermind" and squashes rumors of beef with 50 Cent on Chelsea Lately.By Patrick Lyons
- InterviewsKid Cudi On Chelsea LatelyWatch Kid Cudi's interview on Chelsea LatelyBy Rose Lilah
- InterviewsPusha T On Chelsea LatelyWatch Pusha T On Chelsea LatelyBy Rose Lilah