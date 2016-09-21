Charlotte Protests
- NewsNo Charlotte Police Officers Charged In Killing Of Keith Lamont ScottOfficers' use of deadly force in the September killing of Keith Lamont Scott has been justified. By Angus Walker
- NewsCharlotte Police Release Footage Of Fatal Shooting Of Keith Lamont ScottCharlotte police share dashcam and bodycam footage of the shooting and killing of Keith Lamont Scott by Officer Brentley Vinson. By Angus Walker
- LifeFootage Released Of Moments Leading Up To Keith Scott's DeathKeith Scott's wife has released footage of the moments leading up to his shooting death by police.By hnhh
- LifeCity Of Charlotte Declares Indefinite CurfewAfter days of protesting, the city of Chartlotte declares an indefinite curfew to keep people off the streets.By hnhh
- LifeState Of Emergency Declared In Charlotte As More Riots Breakout In The Wake Of Keith Scott KillingState of Emergency declared in Charlotte. By Kyle Rooney
- LifeProtests Erupt In Charlotte Following Keith Scott ShootingFootage of last night's protests in Charlotte.By Kyle Rooney