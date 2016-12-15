charleston massacre
- SocietyDylann Roof Is Given The Death Penalty For Charleston MassacreThe jury has unanimously chosen death in the penalty portion of the trial of Dylann Roof. By Angus Walker
- SocietyDylann Roof Doesn't Want To Hear Victims' Families' Testimonies Because It's "Not Fair"He's not finding a lot of sympathetic ears.By hnhh
- LifeDylann Roof Asks To Keep Mental Health Evidence From JurySouth Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof wants to keep the jury from seeing his mental health files.By hnhh
- LifeDylann Roof Found Guilty On All 33 Counts For Charleston MassacreBREAKING: Dylann Roof has been found guilty of all 33 counts raised against him for the murder of nine black churchgoers at the Emanuel AME church in Charleston, SC. The jury must now decide whether to give him death or life in prison. By Angus Walker