Central Park Karen
- Crime"Central Park Karen" Amy Cooper's Charges Dismissed After Completing Therapy SessionsCooper called police & pretended to be in danger after a Black man told her to follow Central Park rules by leashing her dog.By Erika Marie
- Politics"Central Park Karen" Amy Cooper Facing Charges For Filing False ReportAmy Cooper will be formally charged for filing a false police report after she was caught on camera threatening to call the police of Christian Cooper.By Aron A.
- Pop Culture"Central Park Karen" Victim Christian Cooper Asks Public To Stop Death Threats"Central Park Karen" Amy Cooper has been receiving death threats, and her victim, Christian Cooper (no relation), has asked the public to stop.By Erika Marie
- Random"Central Park Karen" Amy Cooper Fired From Job, Issues Apology"Central Park Karen," real name Amy Cooper, has not only been fired from her job at an investment management company, but she's issued a formal apology after a video of her went viral.By Erika Marie