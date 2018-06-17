catholic church
- PoliticsCatholic Church Scooped Up $1.4 Billion From COVID-19 Aid Stimulus PackageMoney is being thrown around. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsSaints Release Statement In Regards To Catholic Church AllegationsThe Saints have found themselves at the center of a big controversy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSaints Accused Of Helping Catholic Church Cover Up Sexual Abuse: ReportSaints owner Gayle Benson is a devout Catholic.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyPope Francis Pledges $500,000 For Migrants Stuck At US BorderPope Francis defies Donald Trump's stunted US border policy with a sizable donation.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDiocese of Brooklyn Demands Apology From "SNL" Over Pete Davidson's Catholic Church JokeThe Diocese called the comments "disgraceful and offensive."By Erika Marie
- SocietyPope Francis Equates Abortion To Nazi Racial EugenicsPope Francis on tour lobbying against Abortion.By Devin Ch