Cassie Laundrie
- CrimeBrian Laundrie Update: Wanted Man’s Sister Begs Him To “Come Forward” In New InterviewAs the hunt for Laundrie continues, his sister, Cassie, is urging him to “come forward.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBrian Laundrie's Sister Says She's Losing Him, Her Parents, & Gabby PetitoBrian Laundrie's sister spoke to protestors outside of her house on Monday, where she sent a message to Gabby Petito's father and claimed she hasn't heard from Brian or her parents in weeks.By Alex Zidel