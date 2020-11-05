Carl Lentz
- Pop CultureFormer Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Denies Sexual Abuse AccusationsA pastor & former employee of the Lentz family wrote an essay that included allegations of sexual abuse, bullying, & manipulation.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCelebrity Church Hillsong's Leaders Accused Of Having Sex With Members, InternsAttendees include the Kardashian-Jenners, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez—but volunteers claimed the church was a "breeding ground for unchecked abuse."By Erika Marie
- RandomJustin Bieber's Former Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Fired Over "Moral Failures"Celebrity Hillsong Church pastor, Carl Lentz, has reportedly been fired. By Noor Lobad