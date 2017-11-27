car accidents
- MusicOffset Remembers Near-Fatal Car Accident: "There Was So Much Blood"Offset recorded "Red Room" the day after his car accident.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyBrinks Truck Spills Money All Over New Jersey Highway; Chaos & Car Accidents EnsueIt was snowing money in New Jersey Thursday morning. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPaul Wall Shares Terrifying Photo After He & His Son Involved In Major Car AccidentPaul Wall is thanking God that everyone is alright after the crash.By Alex Zidel
- Music24Hrs Admitted To Hospital After Hit & Run Accident: "I'm In A Whole Daze"24Hrs says he was involved in a hit-and-run accident.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosWillow Smith Survives Horrible Car Crash In ZHU & Tame Impala's "My Life"Willow relives the events leading to the fictional accident.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Berated By Uber Driver For Accidentally Dinging His CarAn Uber driver was none too pleased that Drake and his driver opened their doors onto his car.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again's Son Taylin Reportedly Involved In Bad Car WreckPrayers up for NBA YoungBoy's son Taylin.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Scrappy Released After Spending 8 Days In Hospital For Terrifying Car CrashScrappy is looking at months of rehab before getting out of his wheelchair.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller Blood Alcohol Level Was Double The Legal Limit In DUI Crash: ReportThe arrest occurred after his break-up with Ariana Grande.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Dons Surgical Mask Upon Release From Hospital After Car CrashOffset thanks God that he is still alive after a scary car accident.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Car Accident Details Shared By Cardi B Before Deleting TweetOffset allegedly had to swerve to avoid a "crackhead."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMac Miller Lucky To Be Alive After DUI Footage Shows Extent Of DamagesThe first video of Mac Miller's car crash aftermath has been released.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyPokemon GO Car Accidents In The U.S. Apparently Caused Billions In DamagesPokemon GO was responsible for more than just people being outside more. By Matt F