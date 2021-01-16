Capitol Rioters
- PoliticsTrump Sued By Two U.S. Capitol Officers Over Deadly Riots: ReportTwo officers present at the deadly Jan. 6 riots are suing the former POTUS directly. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsBlack Capitol Rioter Denied Bail While Many Others Were Released20-year-old Emanuel Jackson was denied bail while many other White rioters have been released. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsReporter Captures Raw Footage From Inside The Capitol Siege: WatchLuke Mogelson went undercover using his phone camera to capture remarkable footage behind the scenes of the invasion. By Madusa S.
- CrimeCapitol Rioter Richard Barnett Returned To D.C. After Federal Judge Reverses Bond OrderAn Arkansas judge issued a $5K bond & house arrest for Barnett, who was seen with his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk, but a federal judge wasn't having it.By Erika Marie