capcom
- Gaming"Resident Evil 2" 2019 Live-Action Trailer Pays Homage To The PastThe Resident Evil 2 remake will be out soon.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Monster Hunter" Gets Official Synopsis For Live-Action Movie"Monster Hunter" has a promising outline with Milla Jovovich as lead. By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I. Joins The Cast Of Capcom Film Adaptation "Monster Hunter"T.I. has transitioned well into movie-making.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Resident Evil 2" Remake Expands Story And Brings Back Main CharactersThe scariest game of the 90's is returning. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Power Rangers" & "Street Fighter" Crossover Mobile Game Update AnnouncedMartial arts madness.By Karlton Jahmal
- Original Content10 Best Superhero Video Games Of All TimeFrom 'Arkham City' to 'Spider-Man 2', these are the greatest superhero games ever. By Karlton Jahmal