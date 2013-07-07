capadonna
- MusicGhostface Killah Reveals Cover Art & Tracklist For New Album: "Ghostface Killahs"Ghostface Killah will mark his return with Method Man, Inspectah Deck in supporting roles.By Devin Ch
- NewsRZA, Ghostface Killah, Cappadonna & More Contribute New Music To "Thriller" SoundtrackRZA not only stars in Dallas Jackson's directorial debut, but he also scored the soundtrack.By Aron A.
- MusicWatch Wu-Tang Clan Perform "C.R.E.A.M." & "Protect Ya Neck" With ODB's SonThe Wu-Tang Clan stormed on set to mark Jimmy Kimmel's return to Brooklyn.By Devin Ch
- NewsU-God Reveals Capadonna Has A Record With Drake, Talks "Wu-Tang Forever" RemixU-God talks about the upcoming remix of Drake's "Wu-Tang Forever."By Rose Lilah
- NewsCappadonna Wants Swizz Beatz, Diddy Production On New Wu-Tang AlbumCappadonna speaks on outsourcing some production for the Wu-Tang reunion album.By Trevor Smith