cancel shows

- MusicChance The Rapper Cancels Remaining Europe ConcertsChance The Rapper cancels the rest of his shows on the European leg of his Magnificent Coloring World Tour.By hnhh
- NewsKanye West Reportedly Cancels Remainder Of "Saint Pablo" TourKanye West abruptly ends his United States "Saint Pablo" tour.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTicketmaster Says Kanye West Can't Promise Refunds For Abridged ConcertKanye West spoke too soon when he promised his LA audience a refund upon stopping last night's "Saint Pablo" show due to losing his voice. By Angus Walker
- NewsKanye West Stops His Meadows Fest Show Due To "Family Emergency"Mid-performance, Kanye West suddenly cancels his headlining set at the Meadows Festival because of a "family emergency." By Angus Walker
- NewsRihanna Cancels "Anti" Show In Nice After Horrific Bastille Day AttackAfter yesterday's terrorist attack during the Bastille Day celebrations in Nice, Rihanna has cancelled tonight's "Anti" show in the southern French city. By Angus Walker
- NewsLauryn Hill Cancels London ShowLauryn Hill has been forced to cancel a London show.By Rose Lilah
- NewsIggy Azalea Explains Why She Cancelled "The Great Escape" TourIggy Azalea offers up an explanation as to why she cancelled her "Great Escape" tour.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBoosie Badazz Throws Up On Stage; Forced To Cancel NYC Show EarlyBoosie Badazz gets sick on stage after performing only one song.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAugust Alsina Cancels London Concert On Doctor's OrdersAugust Alsina still seems to be ailing from something, as his doctor suggested that he cancel his upcoming London show, and he obliged.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsEarl Sweatshirt Cuts "Wearld Tour" Short To Finish AlbumEarl Sweatshirt announces that he's cutting his current tour short by eight dates to finish his upcoming sophomore album.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsYasiin Bey Not Allowed To Enter U.S., Cancels Upcoming TourYasiin Bey aka Mos Def has been barred from entering the United States, and thus cancels his upcoming tour dates.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChance The Rapper Recovers From The Flu & Tonsillitis; Cancels More ShowsChance the Rapper is forced to cancel more shows after being hospitalized over the weekend with the flu and tonsillitis.By Kevin Goddard