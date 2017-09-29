Canadian Football League
- SportsWarren Moon Thinks Johnny Manziel Didn't Want To Play In CanadaManziel was recently banned from the CFL.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohnny Manziel Released By Montreal Alouettes For Violating AgreementCFL won't allow any team to sign Manziel.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJohnny Manziel Gets First CFL Start Against Team That Traded HimManziel to start for Montreal Alouettes this Friday.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJohnny Manziel Traded To Montreal AlouettesTiger-Cats trade Manziel to Montreal, where he'll reunite with college coach.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTerrell Owens "Absolutely" Wants To Play In CFLT.O. eyeing a spot in the CFL.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJohnny Manziel Signs With Canadian Football League TeamCould the Hamilton Tiger-Cats be his saving grace?By Devin Ch
- SportsJohnny Manziel Ruled Eligible To Play In Canadian Football LeagueJohnny Football might be headed to the CFL.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsColin Kaepernick Recruited By Canadian Football LeagueMontreal Alouettes want Kaep.By Kyle Rooney