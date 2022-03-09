Cameron Diaz
- Pop CultureCameron Diaz Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?Explore Cameron Diaz's journey from Hollywood stardom to entrepreneurship, as she diversifies her career beyond acting.By Rain Adams
- MusicJamie Foxx Still Hospitalized In AtlantaThe actor can't seem to catch a break.By Noah Grant
- Pop Culture"Shrek 5" Confirmed, Original Stars Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, And Mike Myers In Talks To Reprise Beloved RolesThe franchise's last instalment, "Shrek Forever After," arrived back in 2010.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Targeted In $40K Scam On Set Of Netflix's "Back In Action"The feature marked Cameron Diaz's return to acting after an eight-year hiatus, but now, rumors claims she's done after filming this movie.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCameron Diaz Believes She Was A "Drug Mule" Before Landing "The Mask" RoleDiaz moved to Paris to model in the '90s, though she wasn't so successful with booking gigs.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCameron Diaz Admits She Doesn't Wash Her Face: "Twice A Month If I'm Lucky"Buckle up for another installment of celebrities speaking about their cleansing preferences.By Erika Marie