cali christmas
- NewsPharrell Brings Out Kendrick Lamar At Cali Christmas ConcertPharrell brings out Kendrick Lamar for a performance of "Alright" during Friday night's Cali Christmas event.By Kevin Goddard
- GossipChris Brown Disses Karrueche Tran, Is Apparently Single AgainDuring his Cali Christmas set, Chris Brown calls out Karreuche Tran and says he's single once more.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsJ. Cole Performs "Power Trip" Live At Cali ChristmasWatch J. Cole Performs "Power Trip" Live At Cali ChristmasBy Trevor Smith
- NewsKid Ink Performs "Show Me" Live At Cali ChristmasWatch Kid Ink Performs "Show Me" Live At Cali ChristmasBy Trevor Smith