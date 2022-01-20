C Blu
- CrimeC Blu Arrested Again After Beating Cop Shooting Case: ReportEarlier this year, the teen Drill rapper allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle, but the charges were dismissed.By Erika Marie
- CrimeCharges Against Bronx Rapper C Blu Dropped After Being Accused Of Shooting NYPD OfficerThe charges against C Blu, a 16-year-old rapper from the Bronx, have been dropped.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsEric Adams Says NYPD Should Not Be "Demonized" After Controversial Arrest Of Rapper C-BluEric Adams defended the NYPD after a shooting involving rapper C-Blu and a police officer.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTeen Rapper C Blu Arrested Again Days After Posting $250K Bond: ReportThe 16-year-old is accused of shooting a cop in the leg. The Post claims he paid his bond with an advance he received from Interscope.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTeen Rapper C Blu Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Cop: ReportBlu is reportedly a "close associate" of Kay Flock and has been making waves in the New York Drill scene.By Erika Marie