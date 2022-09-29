He managed to dodge charges after shooting a police officer but C Blu hasn’t stayed out of trouble. We previously reported on the 17-year-old’s run-in with the law back in January when cops were reportedly responding to a disturbance call. Williams got into a physical altercation with the police and during the ruckus, an officer was shot in the leg.

It was later determined that the officers didn’t have cause to search the teen, so he was released from jail and the charges were later dropped. However, the New York Post now reports that Williams is back in custody.

The outlet stated that the authorities stopped Williams when they saw him “running towards a car fumbling with his waistband.” When searched, cops claim they found a firearm “with a live round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine.”

Williams has been detained and charged with criminal weapons possession as well as obstruction of government administration. Yet, his mother, Monique McGriff, reportedly stated that the gun does not belong to her son.

“It was another stop that shouldn’t have happened,” she reportedly said. “Another stop and frisk and the same group of kids being targeted by the same cops and them finding something that didn’t belong to my son. It’s not fair at all.”

[via]