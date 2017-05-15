Butterfly effect
- NewsFetty Wap Reminisces About A Time Before The Fame On "Mona Lisa"The "Trap Queen" rapper offers an introspective cut off his new album, "Butterfly Effect" By Taylor McCloud
- MusicTravis Scott's Entire "Astroworld" Album Lands On Billboard Hot 100Travis Scott's third studio album is killing it on the charts.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Is Already Eligible For Gold CertificationTravis Scott's doing crazy numbers with "Astroworld."By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott's "Butterfly Effect" Goes PlatinumTravis Scott adds another platinum plaque to his expanding collection.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicQuavo Premieres Remix Of Travis Scott's "Butterfly Effect"Quavo adds his flare on Travis Scott's "Butterfly Effect".By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Performs “Butterfly Effect” & "Green & Purple" Live For The First Time In St. LouisTravis Scott performs his new records "Butterfly Effect" & "Green & Purple" for the first time in St. Louis Wednesday night, and the crowd goes nuts.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTravis Scott's New Tracks Hit The Million Streams Mark In Under Twelve HoursWhen Travis raps, people listen.By Matt F
- NewsButterfly EffectListen to the second release from Travis Scott tonight called "Butterfly Effect."By Kevin Goddard