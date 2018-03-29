Bumblebee
- Original Content"Transformers" Franchise Movies, RankedWhich of the Transformers movies is the best?By Zachary Roberts
- Entertainment"Bumblebee" Projected To Be A Financial Flop Despite Being A Good MovieUsually it's the other way around for the "Transformers" franchise. By Brynjar Chapman
- SneakersPUMA x Transformers Sneaker Collection Coming Soon: New ImagesTwo PUMA x Transformers sneakers releasing in celebration of the Bumblebee spin-off.By Kyle Rooney
- Entertainment"Bumblebee" Trailer Reveals First Look At Retro Optimus Prime & Hints At PlotThis may be a good look for the "Transformers" franchise. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Bumblebee" Movie Trailer Gives First Look At Hailee Steinfeld & John CenaThe "Transformers" spinoff looks to be more heartfelt. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Transformers" Sequel Dropped From Paramount Movie Schedule"Transformers" fatigue has set in. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJohn Cena On Nikki Bella Break Up: "It Sucks, I love Nicole With All My Heart"Cena is heartbroken. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJohn Cena: It "Would Be A Dream" To Star In "Fast & Furious'" With Dwayne JohnsonJohn Cena wants in on the "F&F" franchise.By Chantilly Post