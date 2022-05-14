Buffalo Shooting
- CrimeBuffalo Gunman Sentenced To Life Without Parole, Family Member Attempts To Attack Him In CourtThe emotional and draining trial concluded with Gendron's life sentence.By Diya Singhvi
- CrimeMan Arrested For Making Threats Against Tops Market In Buffalo: ReportJoey David George faces two counts after calling the market & making racist threats. Tops was the location of a mass shooting earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureD.L. Hughley Dodges Questions About Mo'Nique: "I Don't Even Know Who That Is"As far as he's concerned, there are more important, pressing issues going on in the world than spending time speaking about the actress.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureShaquille O'Neal DJs In Buffalo, Donates Huge Sum To Shooting VictimsShaq donated $50,000 to the family of one of the Buffalo shooting victims.By Rex Provost
- GramTrae The Truth Rejects White House Visit To Help Buffalo Community After Tops ShootingAlthough the White House invited the activist for a visit, Trae says he needs to "be in the field with the people in need."By Erika Marie
- MusicT-Pain Reschedules Texas Tour Stop After Shooting & Calls Out Fans Who ComplainThree people were killed and others injured during a shooting in Deep Ellum. "I'd rather f*cking not be on tour than disrespect somebody that f*cking died."By Erika Marie
- LifeBuffalo Shooter's Gun Was Covered In Racist & Hateful Messages18-year-old Payton Gendron penned a 180-page manifesto about "replacement theory" before carrying out his attack.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeBuffalo Shooting: Employee Claims 911 Hung Up On Her Because She Was WhisperingAs reported white supremacist Payton Grendon was opening fire at Tops Market, a worker claims they were on the phone with 911 until dispatch ended the call.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChance The Rapper Labels The Buffalo Shooting A "Race Massacre"Chance The Rapper commented on the recent mass shooting in Buffalo on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Comments On Buffalo Shooting During Concert In NYJustin Bieber labeled racism "diabolical" at a concert in Buffalo after the recent mass shooting in the city.By Cole Blake
- Crime10 Dead After Gunman Attacks Buffalo Supermarket In "Racially Motivated Hate Crime"A "heavily armed" gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday.By Cole Blake