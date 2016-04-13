bryce harper
- SportsWoman Tries Sliding Into Bryce Harper's Instagram DMs, Fails MiserablyHarper's wife Kayla receives thirsty DM intended for her husband.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBryce Harper Hits First Home Run With The Phillies: WatchHarper is looking to do big things with the Phillies.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBryce Harper Still Wants Mike Trout Despite Tampering ClaimsHarper said he wants Trout in Philadelphia.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBryce Harper Hints At Recruiting Mike Trout In 2020Bryce Harper is already thinking about his Phillies future.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBryce Harper Eclipses LeBron James' Jersey Sales RecordFanatics has sold more #3 Harper jerseys in the first 48 hours than any other jersey.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBryce Harper Recruits Le’Veon Bell To The Eagles On InstagramHarper didn't waste any time recruiting Le'Veon Bell to Philly.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsChuck Todd Rips Bryce Harper During "Meet The Press" RantSomeone's not happy about the Bryce Harper news.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCurt Schilling Says Phillies Will Pursue Mike Trout Next SeasonThe Phillies just signed Bryce Harper to a huge contract.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBryce Harper Signs With Philadelphia Phillies For 13 Years and $330 Million: ReportThe Bryce Harper Sweepstakes finally comes to an end.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Judge Would Love To Have Bryce Harper On the YankeesHarper has yet to choose a team yet.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNew York Mets Give Up 25 Runs, Suffer Worst Loss In Team HistoryThings got ugly last night at Nationals Park.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsHome Run Derby 2018: Bryce Harper Wins Thriller Against Kyle SchwarberHarper wins Derby in dramatic fashion. By Kyle Rooney
- Sports2018 MLB Home Run Derby: Participants, Format, Odds & MoreEverything you need to know for tonight's Home Run Derby.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsUnder Armour Debuts Aaron Judge's Special Edition Home Run Derby CleatsUnder Armour rolls out special cleats for MLB's All-Star week.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBryce Harper Starts Massive Brawl During Nationals & Giants GameMultiple ejections occur after the massive brawl Bryce Harper started Monday afternoon.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsUnder Armour And Bryce Harper Debut The "Platinum" Harper One For The All Star GameTake a look at Bryce Harper's platinum spikes for the ASG.By Kyle Rooney
