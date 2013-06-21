brick squad monopoly
- MusicFrenchie BSM Opens Up About Being Shot In The NeckAfter being shot multiple times, including once in the neck, Frenchie BSM took to Instagram to share an update on his recovery.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTammy Rivera Gifts Waka Flocka A Custom Brick Squad Monte Carlo For His BirthdayTammy Rivera is making sure Waka Flocka's 32nd birthday is one to remember. By Matthew Parizot
- NewsWaka Flocka Returns With "Trap My Ass Off"Flocka Season is approaching. By Aron A.
- MusicWaka Flocka Announces New "Flockaveli 2" Release DateThe Atlanta rapper gave fans an update on the long-delayed project via Snapchat.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDay Zero'sBrick Squad comes through with a big club record: "Day Zero's." By Angus Walker
- NewsWinning 3Young Sizzle (aka Southside) raps effortlessly on "Winning 3," produced by Fuse and Tre Pounds. By Angus Walker
- NewsParanoidGucci Mane drops a heater with Waka Flocka and Chaz Gotti -- "Paranoid," produced by London on da Track. By Angus Walker
- NewsAin't Got No HatersYG Hootie drops off a new one: "Ain't Got No Haters." By Angus Walker
- Original ContentThe Funniest T-Wayne #NastyFreestyle VinesThe funniest Vines inspired by T-Wayne's "Nasty Freestyle." By Angus Walker
- NewsWaka Flocka Flame Says Beef With Gucci Mane Is "Under The Rug"... For NowWaka and Gucci are good, though don't expect them to work together again. By Angus Walker
- NewsOne Thing About MeJoe Moses hooks up with Disko Boogie for the funky "One Thing About Me". By Angus Walker
- NewsYG Hootie Feat. Waka Flocka Flame "Can't Check Me" VideoYG Hootie and Waka Flocka Flame share a video for "Can't Check Me."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWaka Flocka Flame Shares "Flockaveli 2" ArtworkWaka Flocka Flame has shared artwork for "Flockaveli 2."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsGucci Mane Included In Slim Dunkin’s Wrongful Death LawsuitGucci Mane has been named in a new wrongful death lawsuit concerning Slim Dunkin’s murder.By hnhh
- NewsWaka Flocka Reveals He's Helping Amanda Bynes With Her Rap CareerWaka Flocka and Amanda Bynes connect.By Rose Lilah