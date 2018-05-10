brian miller
- MusicJAY-Z Labels Vince Staples One Of The "Smartest, Most Creative" RappersJAY-Z is apparently a big fan of Vince Staples' latest album.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearFat Joe Defends His Yeezy Boots Outfit After BacklashFat Joe defended his recent polarizing outfit on Instagram, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicJim Jones Praises Conway The Machine, Still Wants All The Rap SmokeHe emphasized that it was all in the spirit of competition, not beef.By Erika Marie
- MusicConway Wants All The Smoke From Rappers Mad About B. Dot's Top 10 ListThe New York icon was included on the "Top 10 Rappers of 2021 (So Far)" list & has heard a few people are looking for a challenge.By Erika Marie
- NewsFreddie Gibbs Finally Releases "Tell Me" FreestyleFreddie Gibbs comes through with his long-awaited freestyle over Bobby V's classic "Tell Me".By Alex Zidel
- MusicBow Wow Fired Jermaine Dupri One Day Into "Face Off," Says OmarionBow Wow says he just wasn't feeling what Jermaine Dupri was bringing to the table, leading to his removal from the album with Omarion.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRuss Has A Message For Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne HatersRuss wants rap fans to respect artist's legacies while they're still here.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ. Cole & Nipsey Hussle Planned To Collaborate In 2019Rap Radar's Elliott Wilson and "B Dot" Miller asked J. Cole about his unexplored plans with Nipsey Hussle.By Devin Ch
- MusicWill Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, & New Music In Rare InterviewWill Smith gives a rare interview on everything going on in his life.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Incurs Blame For Losing Out On Pharrell's "Stir Fry" BeatPharrell Sent Migos "Stir Fry" After Unproductive Session With T.I.By Devin Ch