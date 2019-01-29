Born To Rap
- MusicThe Game Promotes "Born 2 Rap" Album With Branded CondomsAnd if they break, you can get a refund! By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Game Talks Reuniting With Dr. Dre & Going Bar For Bar With Lloyd BanksThe Game reflects on his past and his present. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsThe Game & Anderson .Paak Stage Aftermath Reunion On "Stainless"The Game & Anderson .Paak roll up with some smooth West Coast vibes. By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsThe Game Jokes About Applying To Popeyes After $7 Million LawsuitThe Game isn't going anywhere. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Game's "Born To Rap" Officially Has A Release DateThe Game's new album drops in November.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game Reveals Release Date For "Born To Rap"The Game has picked a time and place for the big dust-up. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Game Announces October Release For "Born To Rap"The Game readies the release of his final album.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game & Snoop Dogg Have A West Coast ReunionTwo of the West Coast's finest connect. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Game Reveals "Singing Features" On Upcoming "Born To Rap" AlbumThe Game visits Miami's 99JAMZ radio station while campaigning for "Born To Rap."By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Game Previews Nipsey Hussle Verse Off Soon-To-Be Released "Born To Rap"The Game comes bearing Nipsey-related Easter eggs.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Game Staves Off Priscilla Rainey's Attempted Seize Of "Born To Rap" RoyaltiesThe Game catches a break. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Game Brings Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Into The "Born To Rap" FoldIt's still "nothin but a G Thang" where Snoop, Dre, and Game are concerned.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Calls The Game "Corny" Over Cyn Santana LyricsFreddie Gibbs isn't impressed by The Game's dirty laundry air-out. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Game Teases "Classic Vibes" With G-Eazy & Miguel CollabThe Game confirms two more collaborators on "Born To Rap."By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game Wows A$AP Rocky & A$AP Ferg With "Born To Rap"The Game's "Born To Rap" recording session continues to bring out the heavy-hitters. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Game Worries About Travis Scott In New "Born To Rap" BangerThe Game is at it again. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Game Ruthlessly Taunts Joe Budden With "I Hit It First" MentalityThe Game continues to use Cyn Santana as a means of prodding Joe Budden. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Game Plans To Expose The Industry: "They Are Not Who They Say They Are"Who else is he coming for on "Born To Rap?"By Zaynab
- MusicJoe Budden Rips The Game For Disrespecting Fiancée: "Watch Your F*cking Mouth"Joe Budden used his podcast as a Megaphone in the battle against The Game.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Game & Mozzy Showcase Westside Pride By Murdering InstrumentalsThe Game and Mozzy have been putting in work. By Mitch Findlay