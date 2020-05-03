booty shaking
- Pop CultureCardi B Booty Shaking Video Keeps Her Humble: "Body On 10, Twerk On 0"Looks like the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker might have to visit the strip club to brush up on her skills soon.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Shakes Her Booty To "Bussin": WatchThe mother of one had her cheeks clapping to her latest Lil Baby collab track.By Hayley Hynes
- GramJennifer Lopez Gives Shakira Booty-Shaking Tips In BTS Super Bowl Rehearsal ClipJennifer Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her instructing Shakira on how to make her butt jiggle during rehearsals for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.By Lynn S.