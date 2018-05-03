book of ryan
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Was Hurt When T-Pain Rejected Feature RequestRoyce Da 5'9' & T-Pain would later work together on the rapper's "Book of Ryan," but prior to that, T-Pain rejected a request from the Detroit artist.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentRoyce Da 5'9" Talks Bad Meets Evil Chemistry & The Dark Legacy Of "Death Is Certain"INTERVIEW: Catch up with Royce Da 5'9" before "The Allegory" arrives. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Announces New Album "The Allegory"Royce Da 5'9" is ready for his return. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Reflects On Lessons Learned From EminemRoyce Da 5'9" praises Eminem as a friend and mentor. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosRoyce Da 5'9" Drops Off Reflective "Cocaine" VisualsRoyce Da 5'9" reopens the "Book Of Ryan" by revisiting a highlight chapter. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEuroz Pays Homage To Royce & Cole On "Boblo Boat Remix"Euroz puts his stamp on a soulful Royce Da 5'9 single. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosRoyce Da 5'9", Jadakiss, Fabolous, & Pusha T Got The "Summer On Lock"Royce blesses his fans with visuals off "Book of Ryan"By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsChris Rivers Goes In On Royce Da 5'9"'s "Caterpillar"Chris Rivers drops off his freestyle over Royce Da 5'9"' "Caterpillar."By Aron A.
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" & ScHoolboy Q's Collab Can Be Heard Via Strange Spotify Mix-UpHearing Royce Da 5'9"s and ScHoolboy Q's "Cut Throat" feels like unlocking a secret in a video game. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsRoyce Da 5'9" "Book Of Ryan" ReviewRoyce Da 5'9"s "Book Of Ryan" is a triumph in storytelling, lyricism, and self-reflection. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentRoyce Da 5'9"'s Hardest Bars From "Book Of Ryan"Let’s celebrate Royce's accomplishment with a selection of his best lyrics.By Noelle Perkins
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Says He's Dropping An Unreleased Track With ScHoolboy QGet ready for more heat from Royce. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicStream Royce Da 5'9"s "Book Of Ryan" AlbumRoyce Da 5'9" releases his new solo album "Book Of Ryan" featuring J. Cole, Pusha T, Eminem, Fabolous, Logic & more.By Kevin Goddard