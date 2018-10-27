boogie cousins
- SportsDeMarcus Cousins Finds Second Wind In Puerto RicoThe reports of Boogie's dominance have been somewhat exaggerated.By Ben Mock
- SportsRonnie 2K Disses DeMarcus Cousins On Live; Boogie RespondsRonnie 2K accidentally called DeMarcus Cousins a "dick" during a live-stream, which he has since apologized for.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLakers' HC Frank Vogel Says DeMarcus Cousins Will Return For PlayoffsLakers' head coach Frank Vogel expects DeMarcus Cousins to return from his ACL injury in time for the playoffs.By Cole Blake
- SportsLeBron James Already Playing As Himself, AD, & Boogie In 2K: WatchLeBron is doing his due diligence before the season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeMarcus Cousins Free Agency Billboard Pops Up In TexasIt's been reported that there "is no market" for Boogie.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Had A Meltdown Over DeMarcus Cousins, Knicks RumorsStephen A. was fired up.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeMarcus Cousins No Longer Wants Be Known As "Boogie"“I just wanna be DeMarcus.”By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDeMarcus Cousins Fouls Out In Warriors' Debut : "I'm Just Glad I Can Still Dunk"Boogie makes a ton of noise in his NBA return.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeMarcus Cousins Is G League-Bound, According To Steve KerrHow will DeMarcus Cousins handle the "demotion."By Devin Ch
- SportsWarriors GM Overrides Steve Kerr's Declaration: "DeMarcus? Let's Bring Him Back"GM Bob Myers' outlook on NBA free agency differs from Steve Kerr's, as it pertains to "Boogie" Cousins.By Devin Ch
- SportsDeMarcus Cousins Gets Ejected From The Bench After Verbal Assault Of Enes KanterCousins causes trouble when he's not even playing. By Karlton Jahmal