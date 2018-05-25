boba fett
- TV"The Book Of Boba Fett" Premiere Date RevealedThe galaxy's most badass bounty hunter is set to return in "The Book Of Boba Fett," officially premiering in December. By Mitch Findlay
- TV"The Book of Boba Fett" Series Teased In "The Mandalorian" Post-Credits SceneA post-credits scene in "The Mandalorian" hinted at an upcoming Boba Fett series for Disney+.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Star Wars" Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch Dies At 75Jeremy Bulloch, known for his role as Boba Fett in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has passed away.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentStar Wars Series "The Mandalorian" Casts Pedro Pascal In Starring RolePascal enters a galaxy far, far away. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Boba Fett" Spin-Off Movie Is Completely Dead: ReportLucasfilm is taking a step back from the origin films. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Mandalorian" From Jon Favreau Announced As First Live-Action "Star Wars" SeriesThe age of bounty hunters has arrived. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Star Wars" Executives Have A Boba Fett Spin-Off In The WorksGet ready for some more "Star Wars" prequels/origin stories. By David Saric