blueprint 2
- MusicJust Blaze Unearths Kanye's Sampler Used On "Blueprint" & "Black Album"Just Blaze recently unearthed an old ASR-10 sampler that Kanye West used to create beats on "Blueprint," "Black Album," and more. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentNas & JAY-Z's Second Round: Was It Better Than The First?In one of hip-hop's most legendary battles -- that of JAY-Z and Nas -- the incredible second round goes underappreciated all too often. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJay-Z & Kanye West Set Sights On The Throne On "The Bounce"Eighteen years ago, Jay-Z blessed the game with a gift and a curse, the ambitious double album "The Blueprint 2." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJay-Z, Dr. Dre, & Rakim Carried On Tradition With "The Watcher 2"Jay-Z absolutely snapped on some classic Dre production.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFred The Godson Takes On A Familiar Sample As He Plots "Retaliation"Fred The Godson is back with his latest drop.By Aron A.
- Original ContentHip-Hop Sequels: The Gift & The CurseAre hip-hop sequels a foregone conclusion?By Mitch Findlay
- BeefMase Seeks To Put The Fear Of God In Cam'Ron With "The Oracle"Mase unleashes his holy wrath onto Cam'Ron. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEvery Jay-Z Album And Single With A Platinum PlaqueThe Jigga Man has plaques for days. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: Jay Z Vs. Kanye WestJay Z and Kanye West are revolutionary artists who are and will always be transcendent in the world of music. Individually, they are untouchable. When they merge together, they're otherworldly. With numerous classic collaborations under their belt, we explore each one and decide who had the better verse. By Carl Lamarre