bloopers
- TVOffset Stumbles Over Words In New Promo For His Series "Bet With Set"Offset has trouble getting through a single sentence in these bloopers.By Lynn S.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Cozies Up With Blow-Up Doll In "Sex Shop Bloopers"Romantic Depot unveils the blooper reels from their Tekashi 6ix9ine ad campaign. By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Rick & Morty" Pickle Rick Outtakes Are Satisfyingly HilariousPickle Rick can't keep it together. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsWatch An Entertaining 16 Minute Compilation of NBA Bloopers From 2016End your year on a high note with some NBA blooper nostalgia.
By hnhh