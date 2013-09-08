black panties
- NewsR. Kelly Announces "White Panties" Album, Possible Joint Project With Mary J. BligeIn an interview with "V" Magazine, R. Kelly announced the title of his new album, as well as hinting at new material with Mary J. Blige.By Trevor Smith
- ReviewsReview: R. Kelly's "Black Panties"With a reputation for creating some of the hottest baby-making music of all time, R. Kelly sets out to reclaim the r'n'b throne with "Black Panties."By Nikita Rathod
- NewsR. Kelly Talks Recording 362 Songs For "Black Panties" & Playing Tracks For Biggie On CRWNR. Kelly speaks of the editing process for "Black Panties," writing songs in McDonald's parking lots, and playing "I Believe I Can Fly" for Biggie on Elliott Wilson's CRWN.By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosR. Kelly "Cookie" VideoWatch R. Kelly "Cookie" VideoBy Rose Lilah
- Music VideosR. Kelly's BTS Of "Cookie"Watch R. Kelly's BTS Of "Cookie"By Rose Lilah
- NewsShow Ya PussyListen to R. Kelly's track with Juicy J and Migos, "Show Ya Pussy."By hnhh
- NewsListen To Snippets Of R. Kelly's New "Black Panties" AlbumSnippets of R. Kelly's new "Black Panties" album are now available for streaming. By hnhh
- NewsR. Kelly Unveils Artwork & Tracklist For "Black Panties" [Update: Deluxe Tracklist Revealed]R. Kelly has revealed the cover art and tracklist for his upcoming album, "Black Panties".By Trevor Smith
- NewsMy Story (Chicago Remix)Kellz gets some help from rising Chicago rappers Katie Got Bandz and Rockie Fresh on the remix to his recent Chi-Town indebted single, "My Story," which now sports a notably drill-inspired beat.By Trevor Smith
- NewsR. Kelly Announces Release Date For New "Black Panties" AlbumR. Kelly has revealed the release date for his upcoming album "Black Panties". By hnhh