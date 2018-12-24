Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- EntertainmentEmmys 2019: All The NominationsHere are all the nominees for the upcoming Emmy Awards.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNetflix Asks For "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" Trademark Lawsuit To Be TossedNetflix seeks dismissal of "Bandersnatch" lawsuit from Chooseco, LLC.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentNetflix Is "Doubling Down" On Interactive Series After Success Of "Bandersnatch"The positive reception from "Bandersnatch" prompts Netflix to move forward with more interactive series.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch's" Ironic Netflix Ending Explained By Charlie Brooker"And we though, well, it would be funny"By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentNetflix Sued Over "Bandersnatch" By "Choose Your Own Adventure" Publisher"Choose Your Own Adventure" publishers say they were negotiating a deal with Netflix.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentNetflix Reveals An Unlockable Secret In "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"Just when you thought "Bandersnatch" had run its course.By Devin Ch
- TechNetflix Drops Behind The Scenes Footage Of "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"Netflix breaks down the new "Black Mirror" movie.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Black Mirror's" Will Poulter Quits Twitter After Continued Abuse"In the interest of my mental health."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentNetflix Confirms "Black Mirror's" 5th Season Will Arrive in 2019A full-length Season 5 is to follow "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" in 2019.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" Doesn't Work On Apple TV Or ChromecastTwitter is buggin' out over a lack of "Bandersnatch" compatibility.By Devin Ch
- Movies"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" Finally Has Its First Trailer & Release DateThe first trailer has officially arrived for "Bandersnatch!"By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" First Photo Confirms Cast RumorsThe first image from "Bandersnatch" confirms a few rumors about the cast.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" Plot Details & Cast Leaks OnlineDavid Slade will reportedly be directing the "Black Mirror" movie.By Alex Zidel