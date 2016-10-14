black america again
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: November 16Our weekly breakdown of hip-hop and r'n'b album sales and chart performance.By Chris Tart
- NewsBlack America Again (Remix)Common welcomes Gucci Mane, Pusha T, and BJ The Chicago Kid to guest on the remix of "Black America Again." By Angus Walker
- InterviewsCommon Explains Decision To Release "Black America Again" Right Before Election Day"I think hip-hop truly has been the voice of this time period in speaking of the times."By Trevor Smith
- NewsCommon "Black America Again" Short FilmWatch Common's new short film for "Black America Again."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStream Common's New Album "Black America Again"Out now, stream Common's socially-charged new album "Black America Again."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCommon: "People Of Color, We Got To Celebrate Who We Are"Common speaks on black America in a new interview with The Breakfast Club.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRed WineListen to Common's sensuous "Red Wine."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJoy And PeaceListen to Common's hopeful "Joy and Peace."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsCommon Reveals "Black America Again" TracklistCommon shares the tracklist for his upcoming album, "Black America Again."By Rose Lilah