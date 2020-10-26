bill israel
- NumbersKodak Black Expands Collection Of Gold & Platinum PlaquesWith his new album "Bill Israel" having recently dropped, Kodak Black has officially grown his collection of gold and platinum plaques by seven. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureKodak Black Given New Release Date From Prison: ReportKodak Black has received a new release date from prison.By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black Gifts 1,000 Turkeys To Families In Massive Food GiveawayThe rapper reportedly spent $15K to make the event happen.By Erika Marie
- NewsKodak Black Remembers XXXTentacion's Death On "Remember The Times"Kodak Black's new album "Bill Israel" kicks off on a strong note with the emotionally-powerful intro "Remember The Times." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKodak Black, Tory Lanez, & Jackboy Connect On "Spain"Following the release of the new album "Bill Israel," Kodak Black, Jackboy, and Tory Lanez unite on slick collaboration "Spain." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKodak Black & NBA YoungBoy Drop Albums: Twitter ReactsWith Kodak Black and YoungBoy Never Broke Again both having delivered new albums last night, check out some of the early reactions hitting Twitter.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKodak Black Catches A Vibe On "Feeling Myself Today"Kodak Black releases his latest album "Bill Israel" from prison, shining on standout track "Feeling Myself Today".By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Is Ready To Drop "Bill Israel"Ahead of his new album "Bill Israel," Kodak Black takes to Instagram to share a new chapter of his ongoing docuseries. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKodak Black Unveils "Bill Israel" Tracklist Ft. Tory Lanez, Gucci ManeKodak Black unveils the tracklist for his new project, "Bill Israel," due out on November 11th. By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Changes New Album Title, Shares Cover ArtworkKodak Black reveals the cover artwork for his new album "Bill Israel".By Alex Zidel