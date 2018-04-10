big screen
- MoviesNetflix Unveils Trailer & Release Date For "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie"What in the world happened to Jesse Pinkman?By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentHBO Drops Theatrical Trailer For "Deadwood: The Movie"The "Deadwood" trailer picks up right where the television series left off in Season 3.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Joins The Cast Of Capcom Film Adaptation "Monster Hunter"T.I. has transitioned well into movie-making.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Men In Black" Reboot May Add Liam Neeson To CastLiam Neeson is heading up the new alien-slaying team in “Men In Black” reboot. By Safra D
- EntertainmentHalle Berry To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 3"Halle Berry returns to the big screen in "John Wick: Chapter 3."By Safra D
- EntertainmentMatt Damon Makes An Unrecognizable Cameo In “Deadpool 2”Blink and you’ll miss Matt Damon’s cameo in "Deadpool 2." By Safra D
- Entertainment"The Happytime Murders" Trailer Stars Melissa McCarthy & Foul-Mouthed Puppets"The Happytime Murders" will make you shit your pants, with laughter. By Safra D
- EntertainmentAsahd Khaled Dubbed Executive Producer During Miami Heat GameThe Khaled family had the time of their lives at the Miami Heat game.By Alex Zidel