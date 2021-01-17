Betty White
- Pop CultureBetty White's Assistant Shares One Of Her Last Photos: "She Was Radiant & Beautiful & As Happy As Ever"Kiersten, the actresses' assistant, shared the photo to Facebook with a heartwarming message.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBetty White Suffered A Stroke 6 Days Before Her DeathBetty White's death certificate says that the late actress suffered a stroke before passing.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBetty White's Touching Last Words RevealedBetty White's assistant reveals that the 99-year-old actress reportedly called out her late husband's name before taking her final breath.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBetty White's Death Unrelated To COVID-19 Booster Shot, Agent ConfirmsThe 99-year-old is said to have passed away in her home of "natural causes" on December 31st.By Hayley Hynes
- TVBetty White's 100th Birthday Documentary To Air In January Following Her DeathThe "Golden Girls" icon would've celebrated her birthday on January 17th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBetty White Passes Away At 99Betty White was a legend.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBetty White Cracks Joke Ahead of 99th Birthday: "I Can Stay Up Late"The actress joked about her bedtime while celebrating her 99th birthday today, adding that she would be celebrating with friends. By Madusa S.