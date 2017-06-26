BET Awards 2017
- MusicEminem Thinks Donald Trump Isn't "Paying Attention" To Him: ReportEminem is surprised that Donald Trump hasn't uttered a word. By Matt F
- MusicYG Wants Credit For Hating On Donald Trump FirstYG claims he did it first.By Chantilly Post
- MusicXXXTentacion Wears A Black & White Mask To BET Hip Hop AwardsXXXTentacion rocked a black & white mask to the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards Friday night.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentGucci Mane Accidentally Wears The Same Outfit As Asahd KhaledTwo hip-hop celebrities were matching on the red carpet!By Matt F
- HNHH TVCasanova On Working With Fabolous & Chris BrownHNHH caught up with Casanova during the BET Experience week. By Jasmina Cuevas
- MusicJoe Budden Says He's "Never Seen A Good Migos Interview"Joe Budden lays it on the line.By Matt F
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "LUV Is Rage 2" Is Supposedly Coming "As Soon As Possible"DJ Drama says the album is definitely on the way.By Matt F
- MusicOffset Talks Chris Brown Altercation; Says “Ain’t No Beef”Offset say's "aint no beef" with Chris Brown following this weekend's altercation at BET Awards.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentNicki Minaj Reportedly Moving On From Meek Mill & Safaree With NasNicki Minaj is focused on her new man.By Matt F
- HNHH TVThe BET Experience Edition (What's My Name?)Celebrating the BET Experience/Awards with a special edition of "What's My Name?" By Jasmina Cuevas
- MusicDJ Khaled, Future Reportedly Were Part Of Migos & Chris Brown FightDJ Khaled and Future were sucked into a brawl.By Matt F
- MusicSonny Digital Wants To Create A Union For ProducersSonny Digital wants ensure producers get their credit.By Jonathan Carey
- MusicMaster P Calls Out BET For Lack Of Prodigy Support Prior To DeathMaster P voices displeasure in the treatment of Prodigy while he was still alive.By Rose Lilah