best of both worlds
- MusicBow Wow & Omarion Recall The Time Jay-Z Left Their Show After Just One SongOmarion and Bow Wow performed Jay-Z and R. Kelly's "The Best of Both Worlds" and Hov straight up left.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSkrillex Doesn't Think Jay-Z Needs To "Cancel" His Old R. Kelly DuetsSkrillex doesn't equate music with "toxic behavior," both past & present.By Devin Ch
- MusicNas Suggests Jay-Z Was "Indulging" In Young Girls With R. Kelly In Old InterviewThe interview is from 2002.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMemphis Bleek Claims Dame Dash Lied About Disapproving R. Kelly & Jay-Z AlbumMemphis Bleek calls Dame out. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDame Dash On Aaliyah's Relationship With R. Kelly: "I Had To Look The Other Way"Dame Dash recalls Aaliyah being hesitant to speak on her relationship with R. Kelly. By Aron A.